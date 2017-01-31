One injured in early-morning apartment fire in southwest Denver

DENVER — One person was injured after a fire broke out in an apartment building early Tuesday morning, the Denver Fire Department said.

The fire was at the Warren Park Apartments at 2187 S. Depew St. in southwest Denver and was called in about 6 a.m.

One person was taken to a hospital with minor smoke inhalation, the Denver Fire Department said.

One unit suffered heavy damage and one person was evaluated at the scene.

Several firefighters responded to the scene and quickly got the fire in the three-story building under control.

The fire was in a third-story unit, which suffered heavy damage. Residents were seen outside the building as crews mopped up the fire, but were allowed back in about 7:15 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.