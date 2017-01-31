Man killed in rollover crash on Highway 85 identified as Caleb Blake Jones

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The man killed in a rollover crash on Highway 85 on Sunday night has been identified as 26-year-old Caleb Blake Jones, of Henderson.

The Brighton Police Department issued a statement about the crash on Tuesday.

Police said Jones was driving a blue Jeep Cherokee in the northbound lanes of Highway 85 near Bromley Lane at about 7:25 p.m.

Police said the preliminary investigation suggests the Jeep drifted to the left and Jones over-corrected, causing the vehicle to roll several times.

Jones was thrown from the SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

Northbound lanes of Highway 85 were closed for about four hours as a result of the crash.