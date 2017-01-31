Jefferson County commissioners finalize plan to develop Dinosaur Ridge

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Jefferson County commissioners approved a final draft of a controversial plan to develop Dinosaur Ridge during a meeting Tuesday.

On Jan. 17, the board approved a modified version of the rezoning with the addition of only some of the proposed uses — including hotels, motels, gas stations and car washes.

The final draft was approved, 2-1, on Tuesday.

A public hearing lasted more than eight hours earlier this month that amended the plan to drop car dealerships.

For nearly a year, developer Three Dinos has been working with Jefferson County on a plan for the land near C-470 and Alameda Parkway.

Dinosaur Ridge is known as a treasure trove of dinosaur fossils.