January snowfall numbers are in, 138 inches tops the list

DENVER — January was an active month for snowfall in the high country, and an average one for the city. Denver had just over 6 inches total on the month, which is average.

The totals in the high country were well above their averages in most cases. Here is the list of top snowfall totals as reported by community observers (CoCoRAHS):

For the season through January Denver is nearing a foot of snowfall behind the average.

Yet, the mountains tell a different story. Statewide snowpack is far ahead of average and much higher than any recent year:

The snowpack number is starting to flat-line for the state in our recent drier weather pattern. Still well ahead of normal, though (154%). pic.twitter.com/tXJp5ohofy — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) February 1, 2017

Looking at the incoming warmer and relatively drier weather pattern (still some storms but not with the same amount of heavy snowfall as in December and January), we will continue to run short of average in the city.

The mountains are holding a lot of snowfall now but that line showing current snowpack won’t be climbing much in the week to two weeks ahead.