× Former CU assistant football coach charged with 8 counts of assault

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Former University of Colorado assistant football coach Joe Tumpkin was charged with multiple counts of assault in a domestic violence case, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Tumpkin, 45, is charged with five counts of second-degree felony assault and three counts of third-degree misdemeanor assault for incidents between Feb. 27, 2015 and Nov. 20.

The felony counts allege that Tumpkin used a deadly weapon, caused bodily injury and strangled his ex-girlfriend, the district attorney’s office said.

Tumpkin was forced to resign Friday after being asked to do so by the university when the Broomfield Police Department opened an investigation against him.

Tumpkin had been the safeties coach for the Buffaloes since 2015. On Jan. 6, the university learned a judge had issued a temporary restraining order against him at the request of his ex-girlfriend.

He was placed on administrative leave, then was asked last week by coach Mike MacIntyre and athletic director Rick George to resign. Tumpkin’s resignation is effective Tuesday.

The Daily Camera reported earlier this month that Tumpkin physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend multiple times during their three-year relationship.

Last week, Tumpkin waived his right to a hearing on the restraining order, which was granted, the Daily Camera reported.