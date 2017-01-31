Denver judge could be tapped by Trump as Supreme Court nominee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- President Donald Trump is set to name his pick for the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday night. The announcement is set for 6 p.m. from the White House.

One of the names on the very short list is Judge Neil Gorsuch, a fourth generation Coloradoan and sits on the 10th U.S. 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver.

Gorsuch, 48, was appointed to the 10th Circuit by then-President George W. Bush in 2006 and lives in Boulder.

Gorsuch has a very impressive resume. He attended Columbia, Harvard and Oxford universities. He has worked with some of the top Washington law firms, the U.S. Justice Department and as clerk for two judges on the Supreme Court.

Conservative Republicans like him because he is opposed to assisted suicide and appears to lean against abortion.

But he will have a tough battle with Democrats, who are angry that President Barack Obama's pick for the court, Merrick Garland, was never considered by the Senate.

Garland was picked by Obama to replace Antonin Scalia, who died in February. But Republicans, led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, refused to even give Garland a hearing, saying it was an election year and the new president should get to make the pick.

The political move worked after Trump won the election, but it could lead to a huge political fight as Democrats have vowed to filibuster any nomination, still upset Garland was blocked.

It would be only the second time in modern history that the Senate has filibustered a U.S. Supreme Court nominee.

“This is a stolen seat," Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., told Politico. "This is the first time a Senate majority has stolen a seat. We will use every lever in our power to stop this.”