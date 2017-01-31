If you love your fitness tracker but you don't love the way it looks, Funktional Wearables has you covered, literally. They have all kinds of fashionable bracelets to cover your fit bit, but you will still be able to see all your stats. Colorado's Best Host and AFAA Fitness Instructor Joana Canals shows how it works.
Cover your tracker
-
Fitbit for the fitness wish list
-
Fitness Wish List 2016
-
Joana’s Fitness Wish List
-
The Naked Truth
-
Broncos outdoor training at Mile High
-
-
Fitness fashion and function
-
Take the Stairs Tuesdays
-
Fitness Trends 2017
-
Bold Athleta pants
-
Workout or Party??
-
-
Real transformations for 2017
-
HEALTHY Weight Loss in 2017
-
Med-Fit weight loss tip