Colorado car insurance rates increasing 15% or more

DENVER – Every driver has to have it, but nobody likes to pay for it. Of course, we’re talking about auto insurance.

You may have noticed a big increase in your insurance premiums lately. If you haven’t, experts warn you are about to.

“We are seeing auto insurance go up across the country, but we’re getting hit harder here in Colorado,” said Carole Walker, Executive Director of Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association.

Colorado drivers can expect to pay an average of 15 percent or more on the next policy renewal. For example, a $500 premium for a six month policy would increase by $75.

“It’s not going to be the same increase for everyone,” Walker said.

Several factors can affect an individual’s premium, including age, car, address and driving history. However, there are risk factors that will eventually increase every Colorado driver’s rates. Some may see increases of more than 15 percent.

“What we’re hearing from our state regulators is insurance companies aren’t even taking as big of rate increases as they could justify,” Walker said.

The number of claims in Colorado is increasing, partly because so many people are moving to the state. In 2016, Colorado added more than 100,000 people, which means more drivers on the roadways.

More drivers inherently cause more accidents. In 2016, the number of crash reports increased, including a 24 percent spike in fatal crashes compared to 2014.

Colorado also ranks second highest among states for claims related to hail damage. Insurance companies charge more for Colorado drivers because they are much more likely to have to pay a claim for hail damage in Colorado.

Another factor increasing rates is having more expensive cars on the road. For example, a claim for a traditional bumper may cost an insurance company $500 to fix. If a high tech bumper with backup cameras gets smashed up, it could cost as much as $6,000 to repair.

Lastly, experts say Coloradans are at a disadvantage because state laws are loose when it comes to auto lawsuits. However, Walker said the insurance industry leaders in Colorado are working with state lawmakers to tighten some loopholes in the future.