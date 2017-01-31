CDOT reports sharp increase in traffic fatalities in 2016

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There has been a sharp increase in the number of people killed on Colorado highways according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT said 605 people, that's two per day, died in crashes on Colorado roads last year. That's an increase of 24 percent from 2014. The announcement was made during a news conference Tuesday.

The biggest specific increases came in the number of pedestrians and motorcyclists who were killed.

The problem of distracted drivers and pedestrians is a recurring theme for officials and police when it comes to some of these crashes. Other reasons cited are lack of seat belt use and not wearing helmets.

The fact is that all of these things involve making choices, and making safe choices saves lives.

CDOT said Tuesday 33 people have died in crashes in Colorado so far this year.