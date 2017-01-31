Bomb threat forces Boulder Jewish Community Center to be evacuated

BOULDER, Colo. — A bomb threat led to the evacuation of the Boulder Jewish Community Center on Tuesday morning, the Boulder Police Department said.

Police said all occupants in and around the building have been safely evacuated. Police at the scene told the Boulder Daily Camera that the threat was someone “saying they would detonate.”

Bomb-sniffing dogs were brought in to sweep the building at 6007 Oreg Ave. Several parents also came to the school to pick up children, the newspaper reported.

In April 2015, the Boulder Jewish Community Center received a letter that read “your (sic) have enemies” and included a white powder.

The threat could be part of larger threats to Jewish community centers across the country.

Bomb threats have been called into similar centers in Albany, N.Y.; Salt Lake City; and New Haven, Conn.

The bomb threat was called into the Albany JCC at about 10:30am, @albanypolice @APDSmith said. Three police dogs are searching building now. pic.twitter.com/yUMOIW1GV5 — Emily Masters (@emilysmasters) January 31, 2017

Police are investigating a bomb threat at a Salt Lake City Jewish Community Center https://t.co/Du9hWS5rzY — KUTV 2News (@KUTV2News) January 31, 2017

#Breaking: JCC of Greater New Haven evacuated after bomb threat https://t.co/PnZwUtbYPU pic.twitter.com/dRWIzY49qu — FOX 61 (@FOX61News) January 31, 2017