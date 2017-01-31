Body wrapped in tarp found in Cherry Hills Village

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — A woman walking her dog in Cherry Hills Village made a gruesome discovery Tuesday — a body wrapped in a tarp.

The body was found near East Layton Avenue and South Clarkson Street at about 11:30 a.m.

Police have the intersection cordoned off with crime scene tape.

Cherry Hills PD investigating a body wrapped in a tarp – found by lady walking her dog at Layton Ave & Clarkson St. #KDVR pic.twitter.com/QfOUfznIgi — Drew Engelbart (@DrewEngelbart) January 31, 2017

Police are not calling it a homicide investigation at this point, according to FOX31 Denver reporter Drew Engelbart, who spoke to officers at the scene.

The commander said last homicide investigation in Cherry Hills was 1981.

The Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office and the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

We are working to confirm more information. Refresh this page for updates.