× Aurora mom faces eviction; See how to help and resources for people in need

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora mother is running out of time, facing the loss of her home after losing her job.

Melissa Waldrup tries to shield her 2-year-old daughter from the cold reality of eviction. “I want her to concentrate on being a kid I don’t want her to worry about ‘it’s cold out here.”

Melissa lost her job in November, her husband is working temporary jobs.

They have struggled to play catch up on the rent for three months and have been holding on until now. They face eviction if they can’t provide $1,075 right away. A GoFundMe page is set up to help the family.

“I don’t know what else to do,” Melissa said.

She found a job earlier in January that she takes two buses for 90 minutes to get to each day.

The family managed to scrape together enough to catch up enough to pay January’s rent, but since they now face eviction, they must pay next month’s rent plus $300 in legal fees.

The FOX31 Problems Solvers contacted the landlord, and found he is well within his right to demand payment. The management says they have worked with agencies to help struggling residents, but must be fair and have the same rule for everyone.

Fair housing advocates have this advice to help protect your family:

Understand payment polices and rules about late fees

Know how an eviction works and the fees for reinstating a lease

Register for assistance immediately if you start slipping behind

Here are a few resources for families in need:

Colorado Affordable Legal Services

303-996-0010

Tenants’ rights website

Brothers Redevelopment – Housing Connects

1-844-926-6632

Colorado Housing Connects website

Denver code enforcement

If a tenant has an issue like no heat or pests or other code violations, they can file a complaint through 311 or email phicomments@denvergov.org

Looking for housing

Colorado Housing Search website

This is a portal that lists affordable properties throughout the state. It details whether units accept vouchers or not.