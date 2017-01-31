7-year-old girl falls 26 feet from chairlift at Purgatory Ski Resort

DURANGO, Colo. — A 7-year-old girl fell about 26 feet from a chairlift at Purgatory Resort in southwest Colorado on Sunday.

The girl is in stable condition after the fall about 9:35 a.m. from Lift 1, Purgatory Resort spokeswoman Kim Oyler told the Durango Herald.

“From preliminary reports given by eyewitnesses, it is believed that after the arm bar was raised near the unloading zone, the female skier leaned forward and fell out of the chair,” Oyler told the newspaper.

Ski patrol was on the scene quickly at the resort high in the San Juan Mountains, and the girl was taken to Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango about 30 miles to the south of the resort.

The girl has not been identified and her condition is not known.

Oyler said Lift 1 has been operating normally since the fall.

The fall is another incident involving charlifts at Colorado resorts this season.

On Dec. 29, a 40-year-old woman from San Antonio died after falling from a chairlift at Ski Granby Ranch. Her two children also fell and were injured during a mechanical problem with the lift.

The 25-foot fall killed Kelly Huber, who was pronounced dead at a Granby emergency room.

Huber’s 12-year-old daughter was treated and released at a hospital in Granby and her 9-year-old daughter was treated at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora.

And on Jan. 4, a man was rescued by professional slackliner Mickey Wilson while dangling from a chairlift at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.