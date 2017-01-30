Woman, child found dead inside Highlands Ranch home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. – Authorities are investigating the death of a woman and a child on Monday morning.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a home in the 9400 block of Crestmore Way in Highlands Ranch around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning where they found the bodies.

Officials later identified the adult woman as 39-year-old Cristi Benavides, who was temporarily residing at the home, according to police.

The child has not been identified.

Police say they don’t believe there is any threat to the community.

The case remains under investigation.