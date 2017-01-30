× Where We Stand So Far This Winter and What’s Next

With the end of January upon us, we are now two-thirds of the way through the meteorological winter (December 1 – March 1). This has certainly been an interesting season thus far with significant fluctuations in temperature and an up and down ride from a snow standpoint.

You may remember the lengthy warm and dry periods both October and November provided. Then came the arrival of the Pineapple Express, which finally changed the weather pattern and started bringing snow and cold to the mix. There were even a few instances in which we experienced near record cold along the Front Range.

As January comes to an end and the amount of daylight continues to increase, our average high and low temperatures will begin to steadily rise. Average highs for February range in the middle 40s with average lows in the upper teens. By March those numbers push to the middle 50s and the middle 20s respectively. Once April rolls around we will really begin to feel the spring air, as average highs reach the lower 60s with average lows in the lower 30s.

However, even with the arrival of warmer, more spring-like temperatures, those months tend to be some of the snowiest of the year. Technically we aren’t even halfway done with snow totals for the season just yet.

While mountains communities have been getting buried since the beginning of December and have certainly climbed out of their snow deficit, the getting hasn’t been as good around the Metro from a snow standpoint. Sure snow totals have been above average in both December and January, but it hasn’t been enough to get us out of the hole we dug during the previous months.

As of the time of this article, snow totals at DIA for this snow season sit at 17.7”.

Our average up to this point is 27.4”, almost a foot higher than what the snow sticks have measured this season thus far. So what does the future hold?

Every month Climate Prediction Center (CPC), a branch of the National Weather Service (NWS) makes forecasts for the month ahead, along with a 3 month forecast. These forecasts give us percent chances that we will see average, above average, or below average precipitation during the forecast time frame.

The CPC’s latest forecasts show they believe Colorado has the best shot to stay right around average from a snow standpoint over the next few months.

If that turns out to be the case, we will likely finish off the year with season snow totals slightly below average somewhere in the 40 – 45″ range. Either way, there’s still plenty of snow to go. As is typical, and what feels to be inevitable during those late winter and early spring months, a big dump (or several big dumps) of snow will come our way. So keep the shovels nearby at least for the next few months.