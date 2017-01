Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER, Colo. -- If you slacked off this weekend and just hung out on your couch, don't worry! We've got you covered.

Channel 2's Kevin Torres brings us on a trip around our state for a look at some small town stories that are 'Unique 2 Colorado'!

In this edition we explore: The Fire Art Festival in Breckenridge, the 'World's Tallest Snow Fort' at Keystone, a proposed John Denver tribute in Aspen and the death of a beloved goose in Salida.