Should Boulder build a gondola from downtown to University Hill?

Gondolas aren’t just for ski resorts. Several cities around the world have built overhead cable cars, including Barcelona, Cape Town, Hong Kong, Rio de Janeiro and Portland.

Should Boulder be next?

According to the Daily Camera, local business leaders will meet with the city’s transportation department in February to discuss it.

The Downtown Boulder Partnership, the Boulder Chamber and several City Council members want to explore the idea, the paper reports.

Sean Maher, Downtown Boulder’s executive director, told the paper it’s an exciting idea, especially considering the plan to build two hotels and a conference center in the Hill neighborhood.

“We have more and more tourists here all the time from out of state,” the Camera quoted Maher as saying. “If they could walk a half a block from the [Pearl Street] Mall and get on a gondola that offered them a commanding view of the Flatirons and the foothills, Who’s not going to do that for $5?”

It could cost $10 to $15 million to build the gondola, the paper reports.

