Secondhand smoke also poses danger to pets

DENVER -- Veterinarians are warning smokers that secondhand smoke poses a danger to our pets.

The FDA says pets can breathe in the smoke, but they can also ingest the chemical residue by licking skin or clothes, or by grooming themselves.

”Dogs and cats, their fur is like a shammy cloth, and it collects dander, and dust, and all sort of pollen, and so it can collect the smoke," said Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, a veterinarian at VCA Alameda East Veterinary Hospital in Denver.

Pets who are around smoke could have respiratory problems, sores in their mouths, and a greater risk of cancer.

“They can accumulate all the nicotine and toxins in that mouth. A study done by Tufts showed a higher incidence of tongue cancer in cats in homes where people smoked,” Fitzgerald said.

In addition, a study at CSU found a greater number of nasal tumors in dogs whose owners smoked.

Dr. Fitzgerald says smokers should not smoke in the house or in an enclosed car with their pets. Regular baths for your pets could also help decrease the risk.