Rescued elephants get jumbo-sized sweaters and coats to protect them from bitter cold

Keeping elephants warm during a wave of freezing cold weather is a big job, but one rescue group came up with a jumbo-sized solution.

Rescued and handicapped elephants at the Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Center in northern India are getting giant jackets and sweaters, designed just for them.

“The Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Center currently is home to 20 rescued elephants who are blind, lame and on the mend,” organizers said in a statement.

Organizers say it’s the first time they’ve tried something like this.

According to the India Times, women living near the care center began knitting and crocheting the enormous sweaters and jumpers last year and they took months to complete.

The group says the elephants at the care center were “subjected to extreme cruelty and decades of suffering… [that] has taken a negative toll on them both physically and psychologically.”

“It is important to keep our elephants protected from the bitter cold during this extreme winter, as they are weak and vulnerable having suffered so much abuse making them susceptible to ailments such as pneumonia,” Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder & CEO of Wildlife SOS said. “The cold also aggravates their arthritis which is a common issue that our rescued elephants have to deal with.”

The sweaters and coats don’t seem to bother the elephants — the Times reported that none of the elephants have tried to take off their new outer wear.

“Today, under the care and treatment of a dedicated team of veterinarians and elephant care staff of Wildlife SOS, these majestic creatures are adjusting to a life of dignity, freedom and peace, in a place where they can spend their days happily, with frequent baths, a nutritious diet, and good veterinary care,” organizers stated.

If you would like to donate to the Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Center, please contact www.wildlifesos.org.