R Line from Aurora to Lone Tree to open in February

Starting in February, you’ll be able to take the light rail to more destinations in the eastern metro area.

The new rail service from Lone Tree to Aurora opens Feb. 24, the Regional Transportation District announced Monday.

The R Line extends service from the Nine Mile Station more than 10 miles north to the Peoria Station. From there, you can take the University of Colorado A Line to Denver International Airport.

The full R Line runs 22 miles from the Lincoln Station to Peoria Station, according to a statement released by RTD on Monday. It will provide service to 16 stations in total. Eight stations are new with four new Park-n-Rides.

“The R Line will connect riders to major activity centers like the Aurora Metro Center, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Children’s Hospital, and the new Veterans Administration (VA) Hospital,” RTD officials stated.

“This project also extends RTD’s current H Line from Nine Mile to the new Florida Station,” officials said.

“Light rail will transform Aurora,” Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan said in the statement. “This rail line traverses the core of the city, and when it opens on Friday, Feb. 24, it will truly connect the entire metropolitan region to Aurora.”

All trips on the R Line are local fare ($2.60). If your trip involves a transfer to another rail line, fares could be regional fare ($4.50) or airport fare ($9.00) depending on your destination.

