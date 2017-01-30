Police help Ohio teen with leukemia fulfill bucket list dream of using stun gun

NEWARK, Ohio – A police department in Ohio helped a young girl with leukemia cross a wish off her bucket list over the weekend.

One of 16-year-old Alyssa Elkins’ bucket list items was to use a stun gun on someone, WCMH-TV reports.

The Newark Police Department volunteered to help make this dream come true. And after some training from officers, Elkins got to zap Sgt. Doug Bline, who volunteered for the task.

“It’s unpleasant, to say the least, but for five seconds, if it makes somebody’s dream come true, especially in her situation, I think it was well worth it,” said Bline told WCMH.

Surrounded by a crowd of supporters, Blaine winced and fell onto a mat, guided by spotters, as Elkins zapped him.

“I’m very grateful that people would put themselves out there to allow me to do that to them,” said Elkins. “It was awesome.”

WCMH reports Elkins was diagnosed a few years ago and went into remission after a bone marrow transplant.

However, the cancer recently returned and doctors have given her just four months to live.