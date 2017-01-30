One injured in early-morning 2-alarm Greeley apartment fire

GREELEY, Colo. — One person was injured in an early-morning two-alarm apartment fire Monday, the Greeley Fire Department said.

Several firefighters responded to fire in the the four-story building at 1424 11th Ave. just after 2 a.m. Initial calls indicated flames were visible and at least one person could not get out.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames from a second-floor window of a center apartment unit that was threatening to move to the above floors and a second alarm was called out.

After an evaluation, lieutenants determined all of the occupants were able to get out of the building. Crews knocked down most of the fire by putting a hose line through a window.

Crews went inside to extinguish the fire and search the apartment units, confirming everyone got out.

One person was taken to Northern Colorado Medical Center with minor injuries. Two others were evaluated at the scene but not transported.

Five fire engines, one ladder truck, one heavy rescue and several command officers responded to the fire.

A city bus was also sent to the scene to help displaced occupants get out of the cold weather and to provide transportation needs.

A city building inspector determined the fire’s origin was in an uninhabitable unit. After the fire was extinguished, all remaining occupants were allowed back inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials did not have a damage estimate.