Obama weighs in on immigration restrictions

WASHINGTON — A familiar voice weighed in Monday on President Donald Trump’s executive order strictly curbing immigration from select countries. Kevin Lewis, a spokesman for Barack Obama tweeted that the former president is “heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country.” Frm Pres @BarackObama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country. pic.twitter.com/X5Fk3xRDEX — Kevin Lewis (@KLewis44) January 30, 2017 The statement may be applied to the large demonstrations at airports protesting the order, which was issued Friday. Protesters took to the terminal at Denver International Airport over the weekend, holding signs and chanting in opposition during hours-long demonstrations that Denver Police characterized as “peaceful.” Peaceful protest at DIA has ended. DPDkept folks safe and protected freedom of speech. pic.twitter.com/HacRc5Eyje — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 29, 2017

In the statement released regarding Obama’s view of the situation, Lewis goes onto say “the president fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion.”

Traditionally, former presidents have largely refrained from specifically criticizing the actions of the standing administration.

Obama ceded power to Trump only 10 days ago though he pledged to stay engaged in politics as a citizen.

Trump continued to stand firm in his controversial decision, tweeting that the chaos that ensued at airports over the weekend as confusion reigned in wake of the newly implemented order was instead caused by a Delta computer outage and the “tears of Senator Schumer,” who has been a vocal opponent of President Trump.

Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Colorado lawmakers have also voiced their opinions. Democratic Senator Michael Benett tweeted, saying in part that the “Refugee EO will harm our natl security, undermine our values, & marks a significant departure from our history of welcoming those in need.”

Refugee EO will harm our natl security, undermine our values, & marks a significant departure from our history of welcoming those in need. pic.twitter.com/wcAtST7GNw — Michael F. Bennet (@SenBennetCO) January 28, 2017

Republican Senator Cory Gardner offered a tepid endorsement of the act, saying that while he is “supportive of strengthening our screening processes and securing our border,” he added that “a blanket travel ban goes too far.”