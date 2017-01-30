Netflix’s ‘Making a Murderer’ to return for Season 2 in 2017

MANITOWOC, Wis. — Netflix has confirmed that the popular crime documentary “Making a Murderer” will return for season 2 in 2017, but they don’t have an exact release date.

“The story is still ongoing, so you will see new episodes coming sometime this year as this story continues to unfold,” Netflix’s VP of original content, Cindy Holland, told USA Today. “We don’t know when for sure new episodes will be coming.”

Filmmakers Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi are shooting season 2 of the documentary in Manitowoc, Wis. and Netflix wants them to be ready before announcing a firm release date.

“Laura and Moira are shooting regularly and working on what the right story is to tell in the next set, so we’re deferring to them on when it will be ready,” Holland added.

“Very few people inside of Netflix actually know the details of what we’re getting because we’re wanting to keep it really under wraps and it is an ongoing case so we’re trying to be sensitive to that,” Holland said.

“Making a Murderer” follows the real-life story of Wisconsin residents Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey who were convicted of murdering Teresa Halbach in 2005.

Since the show premiered there has been several developments in the case.

Dassey’s conviction was overturned in August 2016 and was ordered to be released within 90 days. However, a U.S. Court of Appeals later blocked the release.