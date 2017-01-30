× Nearly half of men in the U.S. have HPV; 1 in 4 have strains linked to cancer

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States, according to the CDC.

HPV can lead to cervical cancer in women and several kinds of cancer in men — including cancers of the penis, anus and the back of the throat.

Now, we’re getting new information about how many men have HPV.

Over 45 percent of men in the U.S. under age 60 have a genital HPV infection, according to a study published in the journal JAMA Oncology. That’s about about 35 million men.

One-in-four men in the U.S. have strains of the virus that are linked to cancer, Live Science reports.

Some types of HPV can cause genital warts, but it usually causes no symptoms.

“Most men and women can get HPV— and pass it on—without realizing it,” according to the CDC.

There is no cure for HPV, but there are vaccinations, as Gardasil and Cervarix, that can prevent it.

CDC officials urge both men and women who are eligible for the vaccination to get it, however, the study found only about 11 percent of men in the U.S. have received the HPV vaccine.

“Male HPV vaccination may have a greater effect on HPV transmission and cancer prevention in men and women than previously estimated,” researchers stated.

“All girls and boys who are 11 or 12 years old should get the recommended series of HPV vaccine,” the CDC website states. “Teen boys and girls who did not get vaccinated when they were younger should get it now. HPV vaccine is recommended for young women through age 26, and young men through age 21.”

HPV vaccine is also recommended for the following people, if they did not get vaccinated when they were younger:

Young men who have sex with men, including young men who identify as gay or bisexual or who intend to have sex with men through age 26;

Young adults who are transgender through age 26; and

Young adults with certain immunocompromising conditions (including HIV) through age 26.

Learn more about HPV prevention and risk factors here.