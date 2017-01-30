Today just happens to be National Croissant Day!! We decided it was a great excuse to honor this buttery, flaky, pastry and to see if we could create one ourselves! We invited the pros Jeff Cleary and John Groundwater from Denver’s own Grateful Bread to help us. Get your hands on some of these croissants and all of their amazing baked goods during their retail hours every Saturday from 10am to 2:30pm. They're located at 425 Violet Street in Golden and you can check out their website at gratefulbread.com
National Croissant Day
-
National healthy lunch day
-
National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day – Party City
-
2017 National Western Stock Show comes to a close
-
President-elect Trump: Transition team working on executive actions to take on day one
-
National Western Stock Show cancels annual parade ahead of storm
-
-
Trump offers retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn national security adviser job
-
Tennessee wildfires force evacuation of Gatlinburg, nearby communities
-
Federal judge halts part of Trump immigration order
-
Transcript of President Donald Trump’s inauguration speech
-
“Extreme Weather” – IMAX film by National Geographic
-
-
At long last: Loveland Ski Area to open Thursday
-
Trump: ‘We should just cancel the election’ and declare him the winner
-
National Sandwich Day