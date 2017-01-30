Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today just happens to be National Croissant Day!! We decided it was a great excuse to honor this buttery, flaky, pastry and to see if we could create one ourselves! We invited the pros Jeff Cleary and John Groundwater from Denver’s own Grateful Bread to help us. Get your hands on some of these croissants and all of their amazing baked goods during their retail hours every Saturday from 10am to 2:30pm. They're located at 425 Violet Street in Golden and you can check out their website at gratefulbread.com