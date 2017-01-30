Massive water main break continues to cause headaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Crews from Denver Water are still on the scene of a massive water main break that flooded a good portion of the Lower Highland neighborhood over the weekend.

Service in the neighborhood near West 29th Avenue and Zuni Street has been restored. But there is still plenty of work to be done to reopen all the roads that flooded when the pipe burst Saturday afternoon.

The main let go and quickly turned roads into rivers. Homes, apartments and store fronts were flooded. Some people were trapped in their vehicles and had to be rescued by fire crews.

Denver Water said the main was 24 inches wide, about as big as they get in the city. The exact cause of the break has yet to be determined, but the section of pipe that let go was about 130 years old.

Denver Water said it spent $11 million last year to replace about 60,000 feet of pipe to avoid disasters such as this.

Officials said all of the work on the roads should be wrapped up and the road reopened by Monday afternoon.