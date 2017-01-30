× Mary Tyler Moore’s death certificate reveals cause of death, multiple contributing factors

Mary Tyler Moore died from cardiopulmonary arrest, brought on by three other serious medical conditions, according to the death certificate obtained by TMZ.

The contributing factors to her death last week were aspiration pneumonia, hypoxia (lack of oxygen to her tissues) and diabetes mellitus, the death certificate states.

Cardiopulmonary arrest is when the heart stops beating. It technically is not a “heart attack.”

The 80-year-old actress died in a Connecticut hospital after life support was withdrawn. Family sources said she had been suffering greatly in the weeks before her death.

The death certificate shows Moore was pronounced dead at 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 25.

There was no autopsy.