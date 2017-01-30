Man charged with murder after woman’s body found by trash bin in Commerce City

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man has been charged with one count of first-degree murder after a woman’s body was found behind a trash bin in Commerce City last week.

Deshawn Anthony Benain, 23, is accused of killing 21-year-old Sydney Lynn Lewis after an argument.

Commerce City police found Lewis’ body behind a trash bin at 5025 E. 56th Avenue on Jan. 23, according to a statement released by the District Attorney’s Office for the 17th Judicial District.

Benain was advised of the charge Monday morning in Adams County District Court, prosecutors said.

His preliminary hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. on Mar. 2.