Ivanka Trump’s Instagram post causes stir during outcry over immigration ban

WASHINGTON — In the first minutes of Saturday morning, at approximately 12:05 a.m., first daughter Ivanka Trump posted an image on Instagram of herself and husband Jared Kushner, dressed to the nines in black-tie ensembles.

A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 28, 2017 at 9:04pm PST

While the date-night shot of the couple, presumably from earlier in the evening, on their way to the annual Alfalfa Dinner at the Capital Hilton, is one in a long series of Trump’s detailed social sharing of her life and family, the timing of this particular post had some people questioning its relevance.

As the clock struck midnight, parts of the country were in a firestorm of protest, with thousands speaking out against an executive order signed by Ivanka’s father hours earlier, temporarily banning new refugees from entering the country.

Critics on the internet fired back at Trump, calling her silver-gown-wearing shot an example of a Marie Antoinette-like attitude. The hashtag #letthemeatcake was applied to several retweets; Ms. Trump also posted the photo on her Twitter account.

@IvankaTrump great outfit. now you need to work on your timing — elan gale (@theyearofelan) January 29, 2017

@IvankaTrump the princess playing dress up, while families are being separated! #letthemeatcake — David (@syfax72) January 29, 2017

Ivanka wasn’t the only Trump offspring to showcase weekend activities in the face of national controversy. Brother Donald Trump Jr., took to his Instagram account as well, posting a photo of a hunt, and calling his time in the woods with his Labradors “definitely one of the better ways to fill up a weekend.”

Little late season time afield. Beautiful morning In the woods with some fresh snow. Definitely one of the better ways to fill up a weekend. #upland #labs A photo posted by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on Jan 29, 2017 at 7:22am PST

Other reported Trump family activities over the weekend included a White House movie theater screening for staff of “Finding Dory,” and a Sunday evening pizza run by Jared Kushner, reported by Politico’s Playbook, to a local Dupont Circle restaurant.

Even the Pence family bunny, Marlon Bundo, was business as usual, by the looks of his personal Instagram account.

Mom, I don't have any comment today. It's Saturday! I need to rest up to be able to #makeamericagreatagain A photo posted by marlonbundo (@marlonbundo) on Jan 28, 2017 at 6:15am PST

But it was Ivanka Trump in her shiny, silver Carolina Herrera gown that moved the internet to respond the hardest. The dress, by the way, was this one, showcased in September at Herrera’s Spring 2017 ready-to-wear fashion show.

Ivanka Trump, who also wore a sparkly custom Herrera to dance with her husband at last weekend’s inauguration balls, obviously has an “in” at Herrera’s fashion house because the dress is not yet available to the average shopper.