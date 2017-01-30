Future unclear for 3 CSU students impacted by U.S. travel ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- The future for three Colorado State University (CSU) international students remained unclear Monday night.

President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban has left them stranded since the weekend, unable to return for classes in Fort Collins. The university said it is in close contact with the students, fully supporting them.

CSU president Tony Frank and his team are working to help the students in their effort to return, according to a memo released by the university. Frank said he has been examining ways to assure the students will be able to complete their studies at the university. Meanwhile, CSU international students who spoke to FOX31 on Monday said their future travel plans are currently cancelled.

"I feel like because we're all here to study, we should be studying," said United Arab Emirates citizen and CSU student Sreeya Pativada. "All these kinds of things really do stress the students out."

Pativada said a good portion of the stress comes from the concern for three classmates who can't return to campus due to President Trump's executive order restricting travel of citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.

University leaders, who have not released the impacted students' names, said they have been in contact with the students and have connected them to legal support.

"I don't think our government should blame people who have nothing to do with the situation," American citizen and CSU student Andrea Goff said. "All they want to do is just get an education."

President Trump has promised the ban is temporary and insists it will help keep the country safe, but his order is coming at a cost for students from other Muslim-majority countries, currently not part of the travel ban. They're worried a ban for them could come next.

Indonesian citizen and CSU student Aya Safira said the possibility of future bans gives her pause when considering leaving the country. Safira said she will likely not make a planned trip to see her family later this year.

"[President Trump] could change the policy," she said. "It could become better. It could become worse."

Pativada shares the same worry over uncertainty, knowing the Trump administration has said future bans are alway possible.

"There's always a chance that it might be harder for me to renew my visa or come back," Pativada said. "It is a concern."

One of the main objectives of President Trump's travel ban is to temporarily prevent new refugees from entering the United States. The State of Colorado has resettled 736 refugees since October, according to state statistics. The total number of refugees who settled in Colorado in 2016, was 1,960.