Former President George H.W. Bush discharged from hospital

HOUSTON — Former President George H.W. Bush was discharged from the hospital on Monday, more than two weeks after being admitted to be treated for pneumonia, his spokesman said.

Happy to report that @GeorgeHWBush was discharged from @MethodistHosp today. He deeply appreciates everyone's prayers and good wishes. pic.twitter.com/Gv2Tk5zoX3 — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) January 30, 2017

“He is thankful for the many prayers and kind messages he received during his stay, as well as the world-class care that both his doctors and nurses provided,” spokesman Jim McGrath said.

The 92-year-old former president was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 14.

He was later moved to the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital to address “an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia. Doctors performed a procedure to protect and clear his airway that required sedation,” McGrath said in an earlier statement.

He was moved out of ICU on Jan. 23 but stayed in the hospital for another week.

Bush’s wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, was hospitalized last weekend to be treated for her bronchitis with antibiotics, but was discharged on Monday.