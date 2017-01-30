Denver Public Schools superintendent says ‘refugees are always welcome here’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The superintendent of Denver Public Schools took a strong stand against President Donald Trump's executive order on Monday at a meeting with students at South High School and told the group that refugees will always be welcome at DPS.

Superintendent Tom Boasberg met with students and educators in light of Trump's executive order barring refugees from entering the country for 120 days and immigrants from seven predominately Muslim countries for three months.

"We are a community that is made stronger, that is made richer, every day by the contributions and experiences of refugee families and refugee children that we accept in the Denver public schools," said Boasberg.

Students at South High School represent 70 different countries. Boasberg said refugee families make school communities vibrant.

"We know how much our refugee students add to our community. We hope that this ban on refugees resettling in the United States will be lifted immediately. And if not immediately, as soon as possible," said Boasberg.

During Monday's meeting, students shared their stories with peers and educators. Students spoke about their experiences in refugee camps before they arrived in the U.S.

"I was born in Sierra Leon and I moved to The Gambia and then I stayed there for about 4 years and then we got approved to move to the U.S.," said Jeneba Berety.

"Play, eat, go to sleep. The same thing over and over and over for five years," said Lionel Kulembwa.

Kulembwa ran from the Congo to a refugee camp in Tanzania. He is now in the top 10 percent of his class at South High School.

"Everyone should have the opportunity that I have. So many people could do so many things but they can't because they are stuck in refugee camps," said Kulembwa.

Shambel Zeru came from east Africa. He was in a refugee camp in Ethiopia before coming to the U.S. He still remembers the moment he walked off the plane and met his foster parents.

"My foster mom and dad came to the airport and they welcomed me and they smiled at me with that beautiful face and accepted me," said Zeru.

Zeru said Trump's executive order does not represent America.

"I am really shocked by it. All I can do is stand up for my rights and speak out on behalf of refugees and my family," said Zeru.

Zahra Abdulameer grew up in Iraq. After a terrorist organization threatened to kill her father, Abdulameer's family fled to Iran. Eventually they went to Turkey and then the U.S. Abdulameer worries about what will come after Trump's executive order.

"He might as well target the actual Muslim, not just the non-citizens. You know what I mean? I fear for that," said Abdulameer.

Boasberg told students that DPS will stand behind them and will always be available to offer guidance and resources to students that need assistance.