Delta computer glitch leads to 110 additional flight cancellations

ATLANTA — Delta struggled to return to normal Monday after a crippling computer outage caused big delays and the cancellation of about 300 flights.

It’s the second time in less than six months the airline has suffered a major IT problem resulting in travel chaos and angry passengers.

Delta said the outage started at 4:30 p.m. MST Sunday. The Federal Aviation Administration announced a nationwide ground stop for all domestic Delta flights. The measure remained in place for at least two and half hours until it was lifted.

Shortly before midnight, Delta said its systems were starting to return to normal and flights were taking off again. In a Monday morning statement, the airline said about 170 Sunday night flights had been canceled and 110 more on Monday, with further cancellations and delays possible.

“I want to apologize to all of our customers who have been impacted by this frustrating situation,” said CEO Ed Bastian. “This type of disruption is not acceptable to the Delta family.”

The airline’s website and mobile apps also went down, adding to customers’ frustrations.

Delta said flights already in the air weren’t affected by the outage but that some passengers were experiencing delays after landing.

The FAA said in its advisories that Delta’s international flights weren’t affected by the ground stop. But some people said on Twitter that flights to foreign destinations were disrupted.

The problems unfolded as Delta and other airlines also scrambled to deal with the ramifications of President Donald Trump’s sudden executive order barring entry to the U.S. for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries and refugees.

Trump’s move spurred protests at airports across the U.S. over the weekend.