Colorado’s Most Endangered Places

The Saving Places® Conference, hosted by Colorado Preservation, Inc. (CPI), is the nation’s second largest preservation conference – each year the conference gathers professionals and individuals interested in historic preservation for four days of networking and educational opportunities. The conference provides an excellent opportunity for individuals interested in protecting our state’s heritage to learn more about preservation, and find resources and make connections that will help them get involved.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Saving Places® Conference, attendees at the 2017 event can expect some of the most compelling speakers, tours, and sessions to date. A full schedule can be viewed online at www.SavingPlacesConference.org – sessions provide a wide variety of information including case studies highlighting successful projects, tips on advocating for historic preservation, technical information on preservation tools and processes, trends in technology, and more.