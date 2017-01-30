View of Colorado’s snow cover from space

COLORADO – Sunny days are good days to view snowpack from space. The white is snow; brown is bare ground. This is what you would see with your own eyes floating in Space.

Visible satellite images like NASA’s MODIS on the Terra satellite provide stunning perspectives. You can clearly see the heavy snowcover in Colorado’s mountains (some clouds over Denver & Front Range not snow), Taos in New Mexico, Utah’s Wasatch Front & High Uinta’s, Mount Charleston near Las Vegas in Nevada, and Lake Tahoe in California.

However, it’s going to be a dry, windy, and mild week across most of the West (Please see the forecast image in the gallery). Significant new snow doesn’t arrive in Colorado until Saturday. Why? A large dome of high pressure is in control. That forces the jet stream to track north of Utah and Colorado. California will see the snow first on Thursday-Friday then it will move towards Utah and Colorado.