City of Boulder seeks public’s input about perception of city

BOULDER, Colo. — The City of Boulder has launched a web survey to find out more about the public’s perception of the city as a “safe, welcoming community.”

The web survey released by the city on Monday asks residents about their perception and experience about the city.

“The City is conducting a survey on safety and inclusivity in the Boulder community. The information provided will be used to inform the city on actionable recommendations to promote public safety and inclusivity,” the survey states.

The city wants the community to “share feedback on other entities within the city such as commercial and retail businesses, the University of Colorado Boulder, non-profits, and services offered by the private sector.”

The City of Boulder estimates the survey will take 15-20 minutes to complete. You can take the survey here.