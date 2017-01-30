Boy Scouts to allow transgender boys to join

DALLAS — The Boy Scouts of America will allow transgender children who identify as boys to enroll in scouting programs, the organization announced Monday.

The organization’s previous policy relied on the gender listed on a child’s birth certificate.

“Starting today, we will accept and register youth in the Cub and Boy Scout programs based on the gender identity indicated on the application,” said Effie Delimarkos, director of communications for the Boy Scouts of America.

“Our organization’s local councils will help find units that can provide for the best interest of the child,” Delimarkos said.

The Boy Scouts had endured controversy in recent years before lifting a ban on gay adults serving as Scout leaders in 2015.

An 8-year-old boy from New Jersey was asked to leave the Boy Scouts after Scout troop after parents and leaders found out he is transgender.

Here is the full statement from Delimarkos on Monday.