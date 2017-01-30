Boy Scouts to allow transgender boys to join

DALLAS — The Boy Scouts of America will allow transgender children who identify as boys to enroll in scouting programs, the organization announced Monday.
The organization’s previous policy relied on the gender listed on a child’s birth certificate.
“Starting today, we will accept and register youth in the Cub and Boy Scout programs based on the gender identity indicated on the application,” said Effie Delimarkos, director of communications for the Boy Scouts of America.
“Our organization’s local councils will help find units that can provide for the best interest of the child,” Delimarkos said.
The Boy Scouts had endured controversy in recent years before lifting a ban on gay adults serving as Scout leaders in 2015.
An 8-year-old boy from New Jersey was asked to leave the Boy Scouts after Scout troop after parents and leaders found out he is transgender.
Here is the full statement from Delimarkos on Monday.
“As one of America’s largest youth-serving organizations, the Boy Scouts of America continues to work to bring the benefits of our programs to as many children, families and communities as possible.
“While we offer a number of programs that serve all youth, Cub Scouting and Boy Scouting are specifically designed to meet the needs of boys. For more than 100 years, the Boy Scouts of America, along with schools, youth sports and other youth organizations, have ultimately deferred to the information on an individual’s birth certificate to determine eligibility for our single-gender programs. However, that approach is no longer sufficient as communities and state laws are interpreting gender identity differently, and these laws vary widely from state to state.
“Starting today, we will accept and register youth in the Cub and Boy Scout programs based on the gender identity indicated on the application. Our organization’s local councils will help find units that can provide for the best interest of the child.
“The BSA is committed to identifying program options that will help us truly serve the whole family, and this is an area that we will continue to thoughtfully evaluate to bring the benefits of Scouting to the greatest number of youth possible – all while remaining true to our core values, outlined in the Scout Oath and Law.”