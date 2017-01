Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He's an author, producer and Emmy Award winning host of his own talk show.... Watch what happens live on Bravo. We're talking about Andy Cohen... Who's responsible for bringing us the Real Housewives franchise and much more on Bravo. He's coming into town with his best bud, Anderson Cooper for an unscripted night of conversation. Their of night deep talk and shallow tales will be at the Buell Theater, Saturday, February 11th at 8pm.

http://www.ac2live.com/