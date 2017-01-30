ACLU rakes in $24 million in weekend online donations, six times its yearly average

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s immigration ban had people protesting across the country over the weekend — and donating millions of dollars to the American Civil Liberties Union.

The ACLU said Monday it received more than $24 million over the weekend from 356,306 people, about six times as much money as it gets in online donations over the course of a year.

Update: the @ACLU just ran the numbers again. Spokesman says the group received 356,306 online donations totaling $24,164,691 this weekend. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 30, 2017

Several celebrities, including Rosie O’Donnell and Judd Apatow, encouraged people to support the group. Other wealthy venture capitalists pledge to match donations.

The ACLU plans to hire additional staff thanks to the new donations. IT is also getting ready for more legal challenges.