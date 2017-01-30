3 dogs attacked by mountain lions in Evergreen area

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be vigilant after three dogs were attacked by mountain lions in the Evergreen area.

The dogs were attacked in two separate incidents in the past week, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

One dog was attacked on Snowshoe Road at about 6 p.m. on Jan. 23.

Two dogs were attacked, and one was killed, near the 6900 block of Lynx Lair Road at about 7 p.m. on Jan. 24, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Though mountain lions are a common sight in many parts of JeffCo, we share this information to advise newcomers and remind folks not to leave their dogs and children unattended, especially at certain times of the day,” officials stated.

The sheriff’s office recommended the following safety tips:

1. Make lots of noise when coming and going during dusk and dawn (when mountain lions are most active).

2. Install outside lighting where you walk so you can see a mountain lion if one is present.

3. Closely supervise children whenever they are outdoors.

4. Remove vegetation to eliminate hiding places for lions, which makes it difficult for them to approach unseen.

5. Keep your pets under control as roaming pets are easy prey and can attract lions. Bring pets in at night or if they are outside keep them in a pen or a kennel with a secure top. Do not feed pets outside to avoid attracting raccoons or other animals that are eaten by lions.

6. Store all garbage securely.

7. Place livestock in enclosed shed or barns at night. Close all doors to all outbuildings since inquisitive lions may go inside for a look.

8. Encourage neighbors to follow these simple precautions.

For more information about living in lion country, please visit Colorado Parks and Wildlife‘s website.