Texas teen accused of blackmailing teacher out of $28,000

DALLAS, TX — A 14-year-old boy who had a relationship with a teacher is accused of blackmailing her into giving him an unbelievable amount of money.

About a year ago Nidia Soto told KTVT her son seemed to change. And she noticed he suddenly had a lot of money.

“His clothes, his shoes? Drugs. Beer. He would leave the house and not come back for days,” Soto said.

She thought he was selling drugs, but one day got a hold of some of his texts messages that shocked her.

“He was saying that he had pictures on there,” Soto said. “That he would show the cops if she wouldn’t give him the amount of money that he wanted.”

The exchange was with Sandy Doan, his math teacher at Quintanilla Middle School.

Someone Soto knew from parent/teacher meetings.

“She would always say, oh, he’s a sweetheart, oh he has real good grades,” said Soto.

In the texts, Soto’s son wrote “I swear to god if you don’t I’m going to call the cops on you right now.”

She responds “Please don’t, please wait. I’m on the phone with a loaner right now.”

In another exchange she writes “I believe you. I know you’re not playing. That’s why I’m so scared. So scared that i’m thinking about suicide.”

In all, police say she handed over about $28,000.

“I don’t condone what he did? But she was also wrong. Her being an adult. Her being a teacher? It was her responsibility to never have started that,” said Soto.

His mom says the money corrupted him because he didn’t need anyone and started running with the wrong people.

The boy is now 15 and in juvenile jail for robbery.

He could face theft charges for extorting that money.