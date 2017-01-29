Second round of protests at DIA over President Trump’s immigration ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A weekend of protesting continued at airports across the country late Sunday as President Trump's executive order on immigration faced legal challenges.

The anti-Trump protests at Denver International Airport (DIA) wrapped up around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Demonstrators gathered outside between DIA's RTD A-Line station and a security checkpoint.

"They are all people coming here to achieve their goals, to get a better life," said an Iranian-born American citizen who was among the dozens of protesters. "[My friends] are not able to come back to Iran and see their family."

FOX31 did not witness counter protests at DIA late Sunday supporting President Trump. During the height of the nationwide protesting, Republican lawmakers called for President Trump's executive order to be revised. Many Democrats criticized the order in its entirety.

"I definitely think it's a step back in history," one DIA traveler said. "I think it's something that nobody of our generation has seen before."

Earlier in the weekend, there were reports of nationwide confusion over whether people from the affected countries with U.S. green cards would be allowed into the United States. On Sunday, the Department of Homeland Security announced entry of lawful permanent residents is in America's national interest.

President Trump's team issued a statement over the weekend insisting the controversial order will only last for 90 days as the Trump administration implements secure vetting policies.

Among the DIA protesters on Sunday were two Somali refugees who are now American citizens. They said an end to the immigration ban can't come soon enough.

"This is where we call home," one of the refugees said. "What Donald Trump is doing is dividing the country. He is dividing the Christians and Muslims, and we are not going to accept it."

The impact of the ban has reached college students in Colorado.

There are roughly 60 international students in the University of Colorado system who come from countries impacted by Trump's ban. The university said it plans to offer advice to those students this week. Meanwhile, the University of Denver has strongly encouraged its affected students, staff and scholars to not leave the country.

Colorado State University officials have confirmed three of their international students are having trouble returning to the United States. The university said it is in contact with them, offering support.