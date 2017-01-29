One killed in rollover crash on Highway 85 in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Colo. – A man was killed following a single vehicle rollover crash on Highway 85 in Brighton on Sunday night, Brighton police said.

Police say the crash happened around 7:25 p.m. on Sunday in the northbound lanes of Hwy 85 near Bromley Lane.

The man was ejected from the Jeep and declared dead on the scene. The man has not been identified.

There were no passengers.

The northbound lanes of Hwy 85 were closed in the area while officials investigated. The southbound lanes remained open.