× More protests over Trump’s immigration ban planned in Denver Sunday

DENVER — Activists are using social media to spread the word about more protests planned Sunday against President Donald Trump’s immigration ban — including two in Denver.

President Donald Trump signed executive orders on Friday, barring all persons from certain terror-prone countries from entering the United States for 30 days and barring citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for the next 90 days. The orders also suspend the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

Protesters are spreading the word about rallies and gatherings planned at the Denver International Airport and the State Capitol on Sunday.

Officials at DIA confirmed another protest was planned at the airport on Sunday.

Dozens of peaceful protesters gathered at the airport Saturday night.

Peaceful protest at DIA has ended. DPDkept folks safe and protected freedom of speech. pic.twitter.com/HacRc5Eyje — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 29, 2017

The group CAP Action tweeted a list of protests taking place across the country Sunday. It shows a protest planned at the State Capitol in Denver from 1-3 p.m.

A federal judge granted an emergency stay Saturday night for citizens of the seven Muslim-majority countries who have already arrived in the US and those who are in transit, and who hold valid visas, ruling they can legally enter the US.

The rule was handed down by Judge Ann Donnelly of the U.S. District Court in Brooklyn late Saturday evening in response to a suit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union. Donnelly said that the risk of injury to detainees was a factor in the decision.

The judge added that those at risk of being detained most likely would be those who simply were traveling when the ban went into effect.