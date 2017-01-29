× FDA issues new warning about belladonna in homeopathic teething tablets

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a new warning about a toxic substance found in certain homeopathic teething tablets.

According to the FDA, laboratory analysis found inconsistent amounts of belladonna, “sometimes far exceeding the amount claimed on the label,” in certain teething tablets.

“The agency is warning consumers that homeopathic teething tablets containing belladonna pose an unnecessary risk to infants and children and urges consumers not to use these products,” the warning issued on Jan. 27 states.

The FDA has been monitoring reports of adverse reactions since 2010, when it issued a health alert over Hyland’s Teething Tablets after a lab found levels of belladonna, a substance harmful in large doses, were inconsistent in the product.

Hyland’s temporarily took the tablets off the market, but has since re-released the product after changing their manufacturing process to ensure consistent levels of belladonna.

The FDA stated that, in light of the new findings, they have contacted Standard Homeopathic Company, the manufacturer of Hyland’s homeopathic teething products, but said the company has not agreed to recall the products.

“The FDA recommends that consumers stop using these products marketed by Hyland’s immediately and dispose of any in their possession,” officials stated.

“The body’s response to belladonna in children under two years of age is unpredictable and puts them at unnecessary risk,” said Janet Woodcock, M.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

“Consumers should seek medical care immediately if their child experiences seizures, difficulty breathing, lethargy, excessive sleepiness, muscle weakness, skin flushing, constipation, difficulty urinating, or agitation after using homeopathic teething products,” the FDA warned.