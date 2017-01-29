Driver hurt, home seriously damaged after crash in Lone Tree

LONE TREE, Colo. — A driver was rushed to the hospital after crashing into a home in Lone Tree.

It happened Saturday night at 10270 Longview Drive. That’s a few blocks southwest of Lincoln Avenue and RidgeGate Parkway.

South Metro Fire Rescue said the driver does not live in the house. SMFR couldn’t provide any other information about the driver.

It appears a blue car inside the garage was also damaged in the collision.

The collision caused serious damage to the home and the SMFR Tech Rescue Team had to install shoring to stabilize the structure.

