Delta Airlines experiencing delays after ‘systems outage’ Sunday night

Domestic U.S. flights for Delta Airlines were experiencing heavy delays for about an hour on Sunday evening due to a “system outage,” the airline said.

Computer systems for the airline started getting back to normal around 7:00 p.m., according to Denver International Airport.

“Delta teams are working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays. Flights in the air remain unaffected,” the airline tweeted.

During the peak of the outage, Delta flights at DIA were “delayed an average of 90 minutes but still moving.”

The airport says there will continue to be some delays as the airline catches up.

DIA recommends checking with Delta regarding the status of your flight.

Last week, a computer outage forced United Airlines to ground all domestic flights.