Coffee with a Cop: Adams County and Arapahoe County holding events this week

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office will be available to chat with the public Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office is holding a “Coffee with a Cop” event at Candis’ Coffee Table from 9-11 a.m. The coffee shop is located at 236 E. Bridge St. in Brighton.

“Join your neighbors and deputies for coffee and conversation. This is a chance to ask questions, voice your concerns and get to know our deputies. Building relationships – one cup at a time,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is also holding a “Coffee with a Cop” event this week.

That will be at the Starbucks at 19751-A Smoky Hill Road in Aurora from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.