Broomfield mom says man tried to pull her daughter out of car

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A Broomfield mother says a man approached her car in a shopping center parking lot and tried to take her young daughter out of the back seat.

Heidi Henkel posted a warning on NextDoor.

Henkel said she was at the Larkridge shopping area at Washington Street and East 164th Avenue in Broomfield on Friday afternoon.

“We just had left Dick’s Sporting Goods on Friday at 4:30 p.m.” Henkel wrote. “A man approached my car and told me ‘If you care anything about your kids you will do what I say’ and was attempting to take my daughter.”

Thornton police issued a statement about the incident on Saturday.

“The mother confronted the male as he was reaching inside of the vehicle toward one of the children seated in the backseat,” police said in the statement. “The mother stated she exited the vehicle and confronted the male at which time he walked away northbound through the parking lot.”

“Long story short I didn’t kill him but he is at large still and police are trying to find him,” Henkel said. “I just want him caught and I won’t rest well until he is caught.”

Henkel and her children went to the Thornton Police Department to help detectives create a composite sketch of the man.

Henkel described the man as African-American, approximately 5-foot-10, with a medium build. He has dark freckles and no facial hair. He was wearing a black and blue jacket, black pants, black shoes, black sunglasses and a black knit style ski cap.